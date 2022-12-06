 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield survives for narrow win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-51

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield squared off with January 22, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News