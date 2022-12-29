 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield won't be denied in OT victory over Kankakee 46-37

Springfield needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Kankakee during a 46-37 OT thriller in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Springfield moved in front of Kankakee 11-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Kays trimmed the margin to make it 20-19 at halftime.

Springfield moved to a 23-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Kays locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Springfield hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 12-3 advantage in the frame.

