St. Joseph-Ogden finds a way to knock off El Paso-Gridley 49-29

St. Joseph-Ogden trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-29 win over El Paso-Gridley on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

El Paso-Gridley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden as the first quarter ended.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at halftime over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

