St. Joseph-Ogden finds a way to knock off El Paso-Gridley 49-29

St. Joseph-Ogden trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 49-29 win over El Paso-Gridley on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 20 , El Paso-Gridley squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
El Paso-Gridley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden as the first quarter ended.
The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at halftime over the Spartans.
St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over El Paso-Gridley.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.