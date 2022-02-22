 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden posts win at Fairbury Prairie Central's expense 58-48

St. Joseph-Ogden grabbed a 58-48 victory at the expense of Fairbury Prairie Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

The Spartans made the first move by forging a 58-48 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

In recent action on February 14, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Clifton Central and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Rantoul Township on February 8 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

