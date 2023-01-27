St. Joseph-Ogden squeaks past Bloomington Central Catholic in tight tilt 54-45

Mighty close, mighty fine, St. Joseph-Ogden wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington Central Catholic 54-45 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 56-27 game on January 27, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Monticello on January 19 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.