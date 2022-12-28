 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stanford Olympia comes to play in easy win over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41

  • 0

Stanford Olympia put on an offensive clinic to extinguish St. Joseph-Ogden for a 62-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Stanford Olympia jumped in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

Stanford Olympia opened a small 30-24 gap over St. Joseph-Ogden at the half.

Stanford Olympia charged to a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Stanford Olympia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing St. Joseph-Ogden 10-8 in the last stanza.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia squared off with January 24, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 15, Stanford Olympia faced off against Pleasant Plains and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News