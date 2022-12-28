Stanford Olympia comes to play in easy win over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41

Stanford Olympia put on an offensive clinic to extinguish St. Joseph-Ogden for a 62-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
Stanford Olympia jumped in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 16-10 to begin the second quarter.
Stanford Olympia opened a small 30-24 gap over St. Joseph-Ogden at the half.
Stanford Olympia charged to a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Stanford Olympia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing St. Joseph-Ogden 10-8 in the last stanza.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia squared off with January 24, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Stanford Olympia faced off against Pleasant Plains and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.