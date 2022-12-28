Stanford Olympia comes to play in easy win over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41

Stanford Olympia put on an offensive clinic to extinguish St. Joseph-Ogden for a 62-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Stanford Olympia jumped in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

Stanford Olympia opened a small 30-24 gap over St. Joseph-Ogden at the half.

Stanford Olympia charged to a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Stanford Olympia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing St. Joseph-Ogden 10-8 in the last stanza.