Stanford Olympia drums Paxton-Buckley-Loda in sound fashion 58-27

Stanford Olympia controlled the action to earn a strong 58-27 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois girls basketball action on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Stanford Olympia took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 13 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
