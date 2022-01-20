Stanford Olympia drums Paxton-Buckley-Loda in sound fashion 58-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanford Olympia controlled the action to earn a strong 58-27 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois girls basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Stanford Olympia took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 13 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

