It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Stanford Olympia will take its 45-33 victory over Athens in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.

Stanford Olympia jumped in front of Athens 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to an 18-8 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Stanford Olympia thundered to a 32-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a 17-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on February 4, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac . Click here for a recap. Stanford Olympia took on Tolono Unity on January 28 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.