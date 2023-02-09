It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Stanford Olympia will take its 45-33 victory over Athens in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.
Stanford Olympia jumped in front of Athens 6-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans fought to an 18-8 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Stanford Olympia thundered to a 32-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors enjoyed a 17-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
