Staunton delivers smashing punch to stump Virden North Mac 59-26

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Staunton turned out the lights on Virden North Mac 59-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.

The last time Staunton and Virden North Mac played in a 50-18 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 12, Virden North Mac squared off with Litchfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

