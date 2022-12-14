Staunton earns stressful win over Kincaid South Fork 48-41

A sigh of relief filled the air in Staunton's locker room after a trying 48-41 test with Kincaid South Fork in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Staunton and Kincaid South Fork faced off on December 15, 2021 at Staunton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Kincaid South Fork faced off against Waverly South County and Staunton took on Pana on December 8 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.