 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Staunton earns stressful win over Kincaid South Fork 48-41

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Staunton's locker room after a trying 48-41 test with Kincaid South Fork in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Staunton and Kincaid South Fork faced off on December 15, 2021 at Staunton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Kincaid South Fork faced off against Waverly South County and Staunton took on Pana on December 8 at Pana High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News