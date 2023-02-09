Staunton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Virden North Mac during a 65-41 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Staunton and Virden North Mac faced off on January 18, 2022 at Staunton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 2, Staunton faced off against Gillespie . For results, click here. Virden North Mac took on Athens on February 4 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
