Stopped cold: Rochester thwarts Mt. Zion's quest 56-43

Stretched out and finally snapped, Rochester put just enough pressure on Mt. Zion to earn a 56-43 victory at Rochester High on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Mt Zion took on Effingham on February 10 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
Rochester's offense darted to a 20-19 lead over Mt. Zion at the half.
Lede AI Sports Desk
