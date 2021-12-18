Stopped cold: Springfield Lanphier thwarts Jacksonville's quest 53-37

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Lanphier trumped Jacksonville 53-37 on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Jacksonville faced off against Granite City and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
