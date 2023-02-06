Fithian Oakwood showed top form to dominate Danville Schlarman during a 67-17 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.
The last time Fithian Oakwood and Danville Schlarman played in a 57-5 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 30, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Gilman Iroquois West in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.