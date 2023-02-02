Wins don't come more convincing than the way Havana put away Carthage Illini West 48-27 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

Last season, Carthage Illini West and Havana squared off with February 9, 2022 at Carthage Illini West High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 28, Havana squared off with Lewistown in a basketball game. For results, click here.