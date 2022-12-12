Storm warning: Minonk Fieldcrest rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38

It would have taken a herculean effort for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to claim this one, and Minonk Fieldcrest wouldn't allow that in a 76-38 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.
