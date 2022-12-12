 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Minonk Fieldcrest rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38

It would have taken a herculean effort for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to claim this one, and Minonk Fieldcrest wouldn't allow that in a 76-38 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with December 13, 2021 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

