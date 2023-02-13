Mt. Pulaski stomped on LeRoy 53-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and LeRoy squared off with January 24, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 6, Mt Pulaski faced off against Downs Tri-Valley. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.