 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Normal University rains down on Villa Grove 50-23

  • 0

Normal University handled Villa Grove 50-23 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 27, Normal University faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Villa Grove took on Fithian Oakwood on December 29 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News