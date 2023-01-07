Storm warning: Peoria Notre Dame unleashes full fury on Danville 80-4

Danville had no answers as Peoria Notre Dame compiled an 80-4 victory on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Danville played in a 72-16 game on December 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 26, Danville squared off with Jacksonville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
