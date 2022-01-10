Storm warning: Petersburg PORTA rains down on Mason City Illini Central 48-14

Petersburg PORTA controlled the action to earn a strong 48-14 win against Mason City Illini Central in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.
In recent action on January 4, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Beardstown and Mason City Illini Central took on Abingdon-Avon on December 27 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For more, click here.
