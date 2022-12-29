Storm warning: Rochester rains down on Plainfield North 61-39

Plainfield North got no credit and no consideration from Rochester, which slammed the door 61-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Rochester opened with a 20-5 advantage over Plainfield North through the first quarter.
The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 32-20 at halftime.
Rochester pulled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-9 final quarter, too.
