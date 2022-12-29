 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Rochester rains down on Plainfield North 61-39

  • 0

Plainfield North got no credit and no consideration from Rochester, which slammed the door 61-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Rochester opened with a 20-5 advantage over Plainfield North through the first quarter.

The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 32-20 at halftime.

Rochester pulled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-9 final quarter, too.

Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News