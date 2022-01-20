Sullivan puts an offensive performance on Moweaqua Central A & M 62-41

Sullivan controlled the action to earn a strong 62-41 win against Moweaqua Central A & M on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 15, Moweaqua Central A & M faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Sullivan took on Louisville North Clay on January 15 at Louisville North Clay High School. Click here for a recap
