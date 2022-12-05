Take a seat: Glasford Illini Bluffs owns Mason City Illini Central in huge victory 54-19

Glasford Illini Bluffs painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Mason City Illini Central's defense for a 54-19 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mason City Illini Central squared off with January 27, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School last season. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
