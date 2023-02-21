Wins don't come more convincing than the way Lincoln put away Mt. Zion 69-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on Feb. 21.

Lincoln opened with an 18-6 advantage over Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters registered a 43-13 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Lincoln thundered to a 65-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves enjoyed a 10-4 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Lincoln faced off against Rantoul . For results, click here. Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on Feb. 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.