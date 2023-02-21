Wins don't come more convincing than the way Lincoln put away Mt. Zion 69-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on Feb. 21.
Lincoln opened with an 18-6 advantage over Mt. Zion through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters registered a 43-13 advantage at intermission over the Braves.
Lincoln thundered to a 65-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Braves enjoyed a 10-4 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Lincoln faced off against Rantoul . For results, click here. Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on Feb. 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.