Peoria Notre Dame swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Champaign Central 69-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign Central squared off with January 8, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 26, Peoria Notre Dame squared off with Urbana in a basketball game. For results, click here.
