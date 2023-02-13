Petersburg PORTA earned its community's accolades after a 40-18 win over Athens in Illinois girls basketball action on February 13.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Athens faced off on December 13, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 8, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Petersburg PORTA took on Athens on February 6 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For results, click here.
