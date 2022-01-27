Taking on water: Villa Grove sinks Farmer City Blue Ridge 31-20

Stretched out and finally snapped, Villa Grove put just enough pressure on Farmer City Blue Ridge to earn a 31-20 victory on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Sycamore Cornerstone Christian and Villa Grove took on Arcola on January 20 at Villa Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.