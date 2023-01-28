 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville earns narrow win over Mt. Zion 45-36

Taylorville surfed the tension to ride to a 45-36 win over Mt. Zion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Taylorville and Mt Zion faced off on February 1, 2022 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 23, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Nashville on January 18 at Nashville High School. Click here for a recap.

