Taylorville earns narrow win over Mt. Zion 45-36

Taylorville surfed the tension to ride to a 45-36 win over Mt. Zion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Taylorville and Mt Zion faced off on February 1, 2022 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 23, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Nashville on January 18 at Nashville High School. Click here for a recap.
