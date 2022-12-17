Taylorville nips Rochester in taut scare 45-37

Taylorville walked the high-wire before edging Rochester 45-37 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 13, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Taylorville took on Lincoln on December 8 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.