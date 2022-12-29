 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville passes stress test against Normal West 50-39

Taylorville collected a solid win over Normal West in a 50-39 verdict on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 16-9 lead over Normal West.

The Tornadoes registered a 29-14 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Normal West got within 35-25.

The Tornadoes held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17, Taylorville squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

