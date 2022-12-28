 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville survives close clash with Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville walked the high-wire before edging Bloomington 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Bloomington started on steady ground by forging a 16-8 lead over Taylorville at the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the intermission locker room.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

Recently on December 17, Taylorville squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

