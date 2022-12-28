Taylorville survives close clash with Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville walked the high-wire before edging Bloomington 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
Bloomington started on steady ground by forging a 16-8 lead over Taylorville at the end of the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the intermission locker room.
Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.
The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.
