Taylorville survives close clash with Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville walked the high-wire before edging Bloomington 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Bloomington started on steady ground by forging a 16-8 lead over Taylorville at the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the intermission locker room.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.

The Tornadoes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.