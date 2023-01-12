Toledo Cumberland barely beats Bethany Okaw Valley 39-36

Toledo Cumberland walked the high-wire before edging Bethany Okaw Valley 39-36 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Toledo Cumberland and Bethany Okaw Valley played in a 55-51 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 2, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Nokomis on January 7 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
