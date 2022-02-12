Tolono Unity casts spell on Sullivan 45-39

Tolono Unity didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Sullivan 45-39 at Tolono Unity High on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and Sullivan took on Mt Zion on February 7 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.