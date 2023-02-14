It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tolono Unity wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-36 over Warrensburg-Latham at Tolono Unity High on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 55-42 game on December 20, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello . Click here for a recap. Warrensburg-Latham took on Williamsville on February 4 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.