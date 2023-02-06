It was a tough night for Monticello which was overmatched by Tolono Unity in this 58-37 verdict.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Monticello squared off with February 7, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 28, Tolono Unity squared off with Stanford Olympia in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.