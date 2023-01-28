 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tolono Unity dodges a bullet in win over Stanford Olympia 36-33

  • 0

Tolono Unity survived Stanford Olympia in a 36-33 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Stanford Olympia faced off on December 16, 2021 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Tolono Unity faced off against Pontiac. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News