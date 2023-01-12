Tolono Unity engineers impressive victory over Rantoul 62-31

Tolono Unity put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Rantoul for a 62-31 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Tolono Unity and Rantoul played in a 37-8 game on January 13, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 7, Tolono Unity squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. For more, click here.
