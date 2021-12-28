Tolono Unity engulfs Fithian Oakwood in flames 49-25

Tolono Unity dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 49-25 victory over Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 20, Tolono Unity faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Fithian Oakwood took on Armstrong-Potomac on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.