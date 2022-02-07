Tolono Unity slips past Monticello 37-34

With little to no wiggle room, Tolono Unity nosed past Monticello 37-34 at Tolono Unity High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Tolono Unity faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Monticello took on Pontiac Township on January 31 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
