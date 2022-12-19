Tolono Unity squeezes past Warrensburg-Latham 59-52

Tolono Unity edged Warrensburg-Latham 59-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 19.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham squared off with December 20, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Tolono Unity took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 8 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.