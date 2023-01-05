Tolono Unity tops Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-25

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tolono Unity prevailed over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-25 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 37-25 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
