Too close for comfort: Bloomington Central Catholic strains past Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bloomington Central Catholic did just enough to beat Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fisher and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Monticello on January 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
