Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bloomington Central Catholic did just enough to beat Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fisher and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Monticello on January 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

