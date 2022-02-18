Too close for comfort, Decatur MacArthur strains past Springfield 68-63

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur posted a tight 68-63 win over Springfield at Springfield High on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Senators came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Generals 51-49.

In recent action on February 10, Springfield faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on February 5 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap

