Too close for comfort: Georgetown-Ridge Farm edges Villa Grove 40-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Georgetown-Ridge Farm wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-35 over Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 31, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Danville First Baptist Christian and Villa Grove took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 7 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

