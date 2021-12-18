Too close for comfort: Macon Meridian edges Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Macon Meridian wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois girls basketball action on December 18.
The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 12-9 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth took a 23-18 lead over Macon Meridian heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.
Macon Meridian's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-10 points differential.
