Too close for comfort: Macon Meridian edges Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Macon Meridian wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois girls basketball action on December 18.

In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on December 13 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 12-9 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 23-18 lead over Macon Meridian heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Macon Meridian's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-10 points differential.

