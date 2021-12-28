Too close for comfort: Mahomet-Seymour edges Galesburg 39-34

 Skip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Galesburg 39-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Recently on December 17 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Taylorville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Galesburg took a 19-17 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading to halftime locker room.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-15 advantage in the frame.

