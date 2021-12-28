Too close for comfort: Mahomet-Seymour edges Galesburg 39-34

Mahomet-Seymour found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Galesburg 39-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
Recently on December 17 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Taylorville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Galesburg took a 19-17 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading to halftime locker room.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-15 advantage in the frame.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.