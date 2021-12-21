Too close for comfort: Maroa-Forsyth edges LeRoy 39-33

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Maroa-Forsyth didn't mind, dispatching LeRoy 39-33 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Trojans an 8-3 lead over the Panthers.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped to a 23-9 lead over LeRoy at halftime.

The Trojans and the Panthers were engaged in a meager affair at 29-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Maroa-Forsyth withstood LeRoy's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.