 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort: Mt. Zion strains past Mahomet-Seymour 51-48

  • 0

Mt. Zion fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-48 victory over Mahomet-Seymour in Illinois girls basketball on January 23.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion played in a 63-41 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News