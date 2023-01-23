Too close for comfort: Mt. Zion strains past Mahomet-Seymour 51-48

Mt. Zion fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-48 victory over Mahomet-Seymour in Illinois girls basketball on January 23.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion played in a 63-41 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
