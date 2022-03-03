Too close for comfort: Pana edges Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45

Pana didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Knights 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's shooting moved to a 26-21 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest at the intermission.

The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Panthers had enough offense to deny the Knights in the end.

