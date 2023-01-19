Too close for comfort: Peoria Richwoods strains past Champaign Central 56-49

Peoria Richwoods weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-49 victory against Champaign Central during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 10, Champaign Central squared off with Lincoln in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
